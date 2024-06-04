Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Trump Trial Was 'About America'

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the New York criminal trial of former President Donald Trump was not about Trump but "about America."

Trump was convicted last week by a Manhattan jury of 34 counts of fraud related to the alleged falsifying of business records to conceal payments made to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels.

Tuberville, appearing on "National Report." was asked about Democrats' plan to refer to the former president as a "convicted felon" whenever speaking about him. Tuberville said he hopes Democrats "keep pushing that narrative" as many Americans are "waking up."

"I think it's a winning strategy, not for the Democrats, but for Americans, because as I said earlier, this is about America," he said. "This is not about Democrats or Republicans. American people have woken up to this ideology that they're pushing. This was not a fair trial.

"We have so many bad things going on in this country right now. They [the Democrats] are worried about Republicans taking back over the county we love, and they better be worried about it. Because we will take it back Nov. 5 if they continue down this road of nonsense."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com