WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tommy tuberville | donald trump | trial | verdict | election

Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Trump Trial Was 'About America'

By    |   Tuesday, 04 June 2024 01:12 PM EDT

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the New York criminal trial of former President Donald Trump was not about Trump but "about America."

Trump was convicted last week by a Manhattan jury of 34 counts of fraud related to the alleged falsifying of business records to conceal payments made to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels.

Tuberville, appearing on "National Report." was asked about Democrats' plan to refer to the former president as a "convicted felon" whenever speaking about him. Tuberville said he hopes Democrats "keep pushing that narrative" as many Americans are "waking up."

"I think it's a winning strategy, not for the Democrats, but for Americans, because as I said earlier, this is about America," he said. "This is not about Democrats or Republicans. American people have woken up to this ideology that they're pushing. This was not a fair trial.

"We have so many bad things going on in this country right now. They [the Democrats] are worried about Republicans taking back over the county we love, and they better be worried about it. Because we will take it back Nov. 5 if they continue down this road of nonsense."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the New York criminal trial of former President Donald Trump was not about Trump but "about America."
tommy tuberville, donald trump, trial, verdict, election
244
2024-12-04
Tuesday, 04 June 2024 01:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved