Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Democrats Have 'Lost Their Mind' Over Iran

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax that congressional Democrats are beside themselves after President Donald Trump ordered military strikes against Iran.

"On the Democrats' side, they've lost their mind. They can't believe it," Tuberville told "Ed Henry: The Big Take."

"They can't believe we actually have a president that does what he says."

Tuberville said we are just in the opening days of the joint U.S.-Israeli attacks against Iran.

"President Trump's doing the right thing. He said the big wave hadn't come yet, so I would suggest that the people of Iran buckle their seatbelts, because here we come," he said.

Tuberville said it's unfortunate that some U.S. military service personnel have died in the new conflict.

"But this is war. It's going to get worse before it gets better," he said.

"But I'm telling you who's going to win this war ... the United States of America is going to win this war."

Tuberville said Trump has the necessary resolve.

"He's not going to start something he's not going to finish. And this has been coming for a long time," he said.

"He's warned them that it was coming."

The senator said this has been in the works for a while.

"We owe this to people around the world, not just Americans. And we've got the most lethal fighting force ever," he said.

