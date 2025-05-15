Tuberville to Newsmax: Death Penalty Bill 'Common Sense'

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., acknowledged it's going to be difficult to pass his death penalty bill for illegal immigrants who kill Americans but told Newsmax on Thursday it's "common sense."

Tuberville joined "Finnerty" to discuss the Justice for American Victims of Illegal Aliens Act that he introduced last week and co-sponsored with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

The bill would codify President Donald Trump's executive order that makes it a capital crime for migrants who are in the U.S. illegally who kill American citizens.

"It's going to be hard to pass, Rob. But, bottom line, it's all common sense," Tuberville told host Rob Finnerty.

"You know, [former President] Joe Biden and the Democrats let in 10, 15, 20 million people that shouldn't be here. And the No. 1 thing is, now they feel like they can do pretty much anything. You know, they're involved in protests, rapes. They're even on Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security," he said.

"But when you kill an American citizen, like what happened to Laken Riley, we got huge problems. And you got the Democrats fighting back on this. It makes no sense to me," Tuberville added.

Riley, a 22-year-old Georgia nursing student, was murdered by an illegal immigrant in February 2024. Jose Ibarra was sentenced to life in prison; the prosecution did not seek the death penalty.

"We have to threaten these people with everything we've got to make sure that they at least try to go by the law while they're here, before we can get them out," Tuberville said.

