Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Jail Those Who Spied on GOP Senators

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Tuesday that former members of the Biden administration should face criminal consequences following reports that Republican senators were surveilled by U.S. intelligence agencies.

Tuberville's comments came after Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, asserted Monday that the Biden administration's FBI targeted eight Republican senators as part of an election-related investigation, calling it "worse than Watergate."

On "The Chris Salcedo Show," Tuberville said the allegations revealed "a government rotten to the core" and called for accountability.

"Somebody needs to go to jail, somebody needs to be indicted," Tuberville said. "We've got to do something up here. You know this place, Chris, is rotten to the core. It is running on borrowed time."

Tuberville said he was stunned to learn that American intelligence agencies might have targeted lawmakers.

"When they start spying on senators, I thought it would be China or Iran or Russia or North Korea," he said. "But when your own country comes after you, you've got problems."

He added that President Donald Trump's 2024 election victory was essential to "save the country" from what he described as a deeply politicized federal bureaucracy.

