Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Liberal Could Bring Lawfare to Wisconsin

The kind of lawfare President Donald Trump has faced will come to Wisconsin if a conservative candidate is not elected to the state Supreme Court, Rep. Tom Tiffany warned on Newsmax on Tuesday while encouraging his constituents to vote.

"The lawfare that we've seen in the last four years under the Biden administration, going after President Trump, whether it was the Manhattan district attorney, Fulton County district attorney, [special counsel] Jack Smith down at Mar-a-Lago, that kind of lawfare is going to come to Wisconsin if the conservative does not win this race," the Wisconsin Republican said on "Wake Up America."

Not voting could also jeopardize two House seats, said Tiffany.

"The liberal candidate said the quiet part out loud a couple of months ago, that we could have redistricting in Wisconsin at the federal level and possibly win two seats for the Democrats," he said.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court race is pitting liberal county Judge Susan Crawford against conservative Brad Schimel, also a county judge and a former GOP state attorney general.

The court currently has a 4-3 liberal edge. The race is technically non-partisan, but Trump has endorsed Schimel.

The race has become the most expensive judicial showdown in U.S. history, with more than $90 million being spent by the candidates, state parties, and outside groups. This includes more than $21 million spent by Elon Musk and political groups linked to him, according to New York University's Brennan Center.

Tiffany said that voter turnout is typically low for judicial races.

"We've been trying to convince them that this race is in part about President Trump ... his agenda is on the ballot here," Tiffany said. "We're just trying to convince them you got to turn out because it's going to be good for the state of Wisconsin, but it's going to be good for the country."

Meanwhile, Tiffany and his colleagues in the House Judiciary Committee are to hold a hearing Tuesday to discuss the congressional limits of judicial power.

"We've been saying in the Judiciary Committee everything is on the table now," said Tiffany. "Remember a decade ago when Barack Obama, President Obama, said that 'I've got a pen and a phone and I'm going to make law with that pen and a phone?' What you have at this point is district judges who say, 'I'm going to take my pen and robes, and I'm going to make the law for the United States of America. I don't care how the voters voted back in November.'"

Tiffany also discussed the SAVE Act, which would require that only American citizens be allowed to vote in U.S. elections.

"I believe the SAVE Act will pass the House," he said. "The question is, are there going to be a group of Democrat senators who are going to say, 'We're going to do the right thing for the country. We're going to do what 80% of the people in this country want.'"

