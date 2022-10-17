Rep. Tiffany To Newsmax: Biden's Request On Oil Cuts 'Political'

There's "a case that could be made" for election interference by President Joe Biden's call for Saudi Arabia to wait a month before announcing oil supply cuts, Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., said Monday.

In an interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Tiffany joked that "the Saudis told Joe Biden a week ago to go pound sand."

"We shot off a letter from my office to [House] Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., saying it might be time to have hearings because it appears that the Biden administration by asking to put off for a month these supply cuts from Saudi Arabia — that they were doing it simply for political purposes," he said.

According to Tiffany, "I think there's a case that could be made" for election interference — and "that's the reason to have the hearings and that's the reason that we're asking for information from the White House."

"Let's see what they were communicating to the Saudis because it's well known — even the mainstream media has reported this — that they are apoplectic in the Biden administrations about what the Saudis were contemplating doing. And now what they have done."

Tiffany said the public "would understand it for what it is."

"All they're thinking about is the Nov. 8 election," he said of the administration. "They're not thinking about the health of the American economy. They're not thinking about Americans pocketbooks. It's just purely political for them."

Tiffany also noted Democrats are "in real trouble" in his home state — and cited that as the reason for former President Barack Obama going on the stump there.

"I think this is a sign of the great concern that Democrats have, and what it tells you is their base is not excited," he said.

"They see the same things we do — inflation, record border crossings, record high energy prices, crime, all the rest — and they got to bring Barack Obama here to Wisconsin to try to get their base to vote. They are in real trouble."

Tiffany added that according to his team's take on what concerns voters, Democrats are ignoring priorities for the American people.

"It is consistently the economy, it is energy prices, the border is up there and just in the last couple of weeks, crime has climbed into our top three," he said. "Consistently as we do knock on these doors throughout the 7th congressional district, that is exactly what people are talking about, and not the stuff the Democrats are talking about across the nation."

