Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Testimony Shows State Leaders Ignored Years of Fraud Warnings

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., on Newsmax Wednesday accused Minnesota and Wisconsin officials of ignoring years of warning signs about alleged large-scale fraud in public assistance programs during a House hearing that featured emotional testimony from a Minnesota mother whose autism centers were forced to close.

Tiffany made the comments during an interview with "Newsline" following testimony Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee from several witnesses, including Jennifer Larson, who described the impact of alleged fraud on services for children with autism.

The hearing examined claims from YouTuber Nick Shirley and others that millions of dollars intended for vulnerable populations were siphoned off through fraudulent schemes, some of which critics say state leaders failed to stop.

"Mr. Shirley really has exposed this and taken national what many people have known for a decade," Tiffany said.

He pointed to testimony from Minnesota witnesses who said concerns were raised years ago but were dismissed by state leadership, including Gov. Tim Walz.

Larson testified that her autism centers were shut down amid investigations into fraud, leaving families without critical services. In an emotional moment, she described sitting at the hearing with her 25-year-old nonverbal son and said children like him would now go without care because the money was stolen.

"It's so hard to believe that people faked autism diagnoses and stole money from the government," Larson said in her prepared remarks.

Tiffany said the issue extends beyond Minnesota and warned that similar problems could exist in other states.

He cited allegations involving a former Minneapolis Public Schools finance official who was later hired by Milwaukee Public Schools before being dismissed. Tiffany said the individual was fired in Minnesota for failing to file required financial reports and later amassed $240,000 in Milwaukee before being let go.

He said there are allegations linking the former official to fraud connected to Somali networks in Minneapolis, though no charges have been proven in court.

Tiffany also raised questions about Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., saying there are "serious questions that need answers" regarding her personal finances.

He claimed Omar reported a dramatic increase in net worth in recent years based on congressional financial disclosures. Tiffany did not provide evidence of wrongdoing and did not accuse Omar of a specific crime.

"This could be happening in many states," Tiffany said. "That's why I've called on our governor in Wisconsin."

"You need to be investigating food stamps and child care programs and things like that also."

The comments come as Tiffany campaigns for the Republican nomination for governor of Wisconsin. He also criticized Democrat Gov. Tony Evers after the latter recently warned that mass deportations would harm Wisconsin's economy.

"I find that deeply insulting to honest, hardworking Wisconsinites," Tiffany said. "People [who] got up this morning in 20-below-zero weather and are doing an honest day's job — and they are not illegal aliens, they are solid Wisconsin citizens."

The hearing and Tiffany's remarks reflect a broader national debate over immigration, public assistance programs, and oversight of government spending.

Democrats have argued that Republicans are using isolated cases to attack social safety nets, while Republicans say systemic failures have allowed fraud to flourish at the expense of taxpayers and vulnerable families.

Further hearings are expected as lawmakers continue to examine the scope of the alleged fraud and whether federal or state agencies failed to act on any early warnings.

