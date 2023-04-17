Rep. Kiley to Newsmax: Bragg Hearing Dems Misread Public Mood

Democrats who try to make a political issue out of the House Judiciary Committee holding a field hearing on Monday near the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to examine his "pro-crime, anti-victim" policies totally misread the violence that people in large cities with progressive DAs are experiencing in their daily lives, Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., told Newsmax.

Bragg is the DA who has charged former President Donald Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Kiley, who is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Newsmax's "National Report" that the problem of violent crime is a bipartisan issue.

The California Republican said: "What happened in San Francisco, for example, where they also had a so-called progressive prosecutor. Crime went way up... and the voters of San Francisco, they recalled that prosecutor overwhelmingly," even though Trump only received 12% of the vote in the city in the last presidential election.

Kiley insisted that "the consequences of this movement to defund the police and install progressive prosecutors — this transcends any partisan lines. And we are seeing that these consequences include crime going up, people leaving large cities" with progressive prosecutors more than that they are leaving any other places.

He emphasized that "to make it seem like a matter of politics just misreads what people are experiencing living in their daily lives."

Kiley also said that "the stories of these witnesses [in the field hearing] have been incredibly powerful and disturbing."

He said that the reality is that in New York "and other places across this country, like San Francisco and Los Angeles, people just don't feel safe. They don't feel safe in their homes, they don't feel safe parking their car, getting on the subway, walking around their communities, they worry about their kids getting to and from school."

He stressed that "the reason they don't feel safe is all too often they aren't safe, and as a direct result of this movement to defund the police and put so-called progressive prosecutors in district attorneys' offices."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!