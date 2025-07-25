Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Columbia Agreement Sends 'Strong Message'

Columbia University's recent agreement with the Trump administration sends a strong message across America, Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax Friday.

Tiffany told "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Friday that Columbia's working out a deal to end racial discrimination on campus and resolve civil rights violations against Jewish students puts the rest of America's colleges and universities on notice.

"This is an instance where the Columbia settlement sends a strong message and a good message to the rest of America. The universities across America, you better not be discriminating against people because we are looking now," he said.

Tiffany said it falls back on a question he often hears from constituents about the direction of the country: "When is there going to be accountability?"

Now, with the Trump administration going to work, said Tiffany, things are changing across America. Antisemitism and diversity, equity, and inclusion policies at universities are on the way out with President Donald Trump in the White House, he said.

"It's going to take a little while to get through all of them, but we're going to get them."

In Columbia's announcement of the government settlement, acting President Claire Shipman wrote, "The resolution will allow the University to move forward with clarity and focus. It will also enable all of us to turn our attention to mending and rebuilding our community."

Tiffany said most Americans don't support DEI policies or antisemitism. And it was Trump's focus on merits, he said, that may have made the difference in his election.

"It's part of the reason President Trump won with his message of having a merit-based society. People truly believe in that. It's at the core of our founding of this country."

The Wisconsin Republican co-sponsored legislation introduced in late January — the Fairness, Anti-Discrimination and Individual Rights Act, or FAIR Act — to end DEI programs within the federal government.

