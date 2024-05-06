Victoria Toensing to Newsmax: Netanyahu Will Continue to Defy Biden

Victoria Toensing, former chief counsel of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said on Newsmax that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains resolute in his leadership, regardless of President Joe Biden's opinion.

In an interview Monday on "American Agenda," Toensing emphasized Netanyahu's unwavering stance, saying, "Bibi is a very strong leader, and he doesn't care what Joe Biden thinks. Even though Joe Biden was trying to put him into a bad situation, Bibi is not gonna take it."

President Biden's plea to Netanyahu to refrain from launching an offensive in Rafah came on the heels of Israel's preparation for military action.

With this backdrop came renewed hope however: Hamas accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal, signaling a potential shift in the conflict's trajectory.

Israeli Defense Forces said they initiated attacks on Hamas targets in Rafah, as truce negotiations continued.

Toensing questioned Jewish voters' allegiance to the Democratic Party amidst the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

"Are you listening, Jewish voters? Because for the life of me, I cannot understand why they have been so loyal to the Democrats," Toensing said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com