Sen. Cotton: Holocaust Remembrance Day 'Especially Somber'

Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday was "especially somber" as anti-Israel protests erupted at U.S. college campuses and the Israel-Hamas war rages on, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said.

"Israel is waging a war against terrorists who deny its right to exist and perpetrated the worst massacre of Jews since World War II," Cotton said in a statement. "Here in America, college campuses are becoming increasingly hostile to Jewish students as antisemitic mobs espousing vile rhetoric go unchecked by liberal administrators and politicians."

Cotton had previously introduced a bill that would prevent any pro-Hamas protesters convicted of a crime stemming from their on-campus protests from having their student loans forgiven.

The "No Bailout for Campus Criminals Act" stipulates that an individual convicted of any offense under any federal or state law related to the individual's conduct at and during the course of a protest that occurs at an institution of higher education shall be ineligible for forgiveness, cancellation, waiver, or modification of certain Federal student loans.

"Americans who never went to college or responsibly paid off their debts shouldn't have to pay off other people's student loans," Cotton said in a statement last week. "They especially shouldn't have to pay off the loans of Hamas sympathizers shutting down and defacing campuses."

Cotton said "never again" is not a slogan but a promise we must keep.

"Today — and every day — I stand with our allies in Israel and Jews across the world in remembering the horrors of the Holocaust and vowing to never forget that dark chapter in history, nor let it repeat," Cotton said.