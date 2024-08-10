Rep. Davidson to Newsmax: Respect for Walz Among Military in Question

The respect for Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., may be in question, veteran Army Ranger Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Saturday.

"The most shocking thing" about Walz's military record is that when it became known to him "that he was going to deploy to combat as the senior NCO [noncommissioned officer] in [his] unit, he retired; he got off active duty. He broke his six-year enlistment contract off at four years and left his unit rather than deploy. That's the thing that veterans" at a "Jason Aldean concert in West Chester, Ohio," told me last night, Davidson said in his "Wake Up America Weekend" interview.

According to FactCheck.org, from 1981, Walz served in the Army National Guard till May 16, 2005. On July 14, 2005, Walz's unit received mobilization orders to Iraq.

Former President Donald Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. "Vance claimed that Walz 'dropped out' of the National Guard when he learned his battalion was slated to be deployed to Iraq. Walz retired to focus on a run for Congress two months before his unit got official word of impending deployment, though the possibility had been rumored for months," the website noted.

