WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tim walz | kamala harris | military record | iraq

Rep. Davidson to Newsmax: Respect for Walz Among Military in Question

By    |   Saturday, 10 August 2024 11:26 AM EDT

The respect for Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., may be in question, veteran Army Ranger Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Saturday.

"The most shocking thing" about Walz's military record is that when it became known to him "that he was going to deploy to combat as the senior NCO [noncommissioned officer] in [his] unit, he retired; he got off active duty. He broke his six-year enlistment contract off at four years and left his unit rather than deploy. That's the thing that veterans" at a "Jason Aldean concert in West Chester, Ohio," told me last night, Davidson said in his "Wake Up America Weekend" interview.

According to FactCheck.org, from 1981, Walz served in the Army National Guard till May 16, 2005. On July 14, 2005, Walz's unit received mobilization orders to Iraq.

Former President Donald Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. "Vance claimed that Walz 'dropped out' of the National Guard when he learned his battalion was slated to be deployed to Iraq. Walz retired to focus on a run for Congress two months before his unit got official word of impending deployment, though the possibility had been rumored for months," the website noted.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The respect for Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., may be in question, veteran Army Ranger Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Saturday.
tim walz, kamala harris, military record, iraq
254
2024-26-10
Saturday, 10 August 2024 11:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved