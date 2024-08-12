Retired Army Officer to Newsmax: Walz Opposite of Army's 7 Values

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz reflects the opposite of each of the Army's seven values, Thomas Behrends, a retired command sergeant major, told Newsmax on Monday.

Behrends, who eventually took the place of Walz after Walz retired from the National Guard after 24 years just before his unit was deployed to Iraq, said on "Wake Up America" that the lies of Kamala Harris' running mate "are all coming to the surface" and that everyone is "seeing that he is a lair and a fraud" for saying he was in war.

Behrends said there are "seven army values and [Walz is] the opposite of every one of them," adding that "we do not want that as a person that is one step away from being commander in chief."

The seven army values are loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage.

Behrends said that "over the weekend I came across the term 'military impostor,'" stressing that this "fits Walz to a T" by presenting himself as something he is not, and that he has been doing that his entire career.

The Harris campaign said that Walz misspoke by stating he "carried a weapon of war in war" but Behrends pointed out that, as a farmer from Minnesota, "when someone says he misspoke on something as serious as this, that means they are a liar."

Behrends said Walz filed to run for Congress in February 2005 and that a warning order was officially sent out to the unit the next month that they might be deployed to Iraq at a later date, but senior command such as Walz was almost assuredly made aware of the possibility before that.

Behrends said that Walz even put out a statement a few days after the warning order saying that he did not know how his unit's deployment would affect his campaign for Congress, but that he had no plans to drop out of the race and then retired from the National Guard a few months later in May.

Coming so close to the unit's eventual deployment to Iraq, Behrends said Walz's sudden departure "was a gut punch to everybody. ... It was a like a bunch of chickens without their heads on."

Behrends also told a story of a 19-year-old soldier in the unit, who was one of three servicemen killed during the deployment.

He had a dream while in Iraq before going on a mission that he would die, and a chaplain said he would try to get him out of the mission, Behrends said. But the soldier said if he doesn't go on that mission and someone else does and they die, he would not be able to live with himself.

However, Behrends emphasized that this is basically what Walz did.

