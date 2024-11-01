Rep. Walberg to Newsmax: 'Intense Excitement' for Trump in Michigan

There's an "intense excitement" among voters about former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, returning to Michigan to campaign Friday, and that reflects the voters who could deliver them a win next week, Rep. Tim Walberg said on Newsmax.

"We're also feeling the pulse of an excited voter population that is going to the polls early," the Michigan Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" on Friday. "For the first time, many of my supporters, who generally would not want to do early voting are banking their votes. And they're reporting back to me that they're doing it."

Meanwhile, Walberg said that the Trump rallies have been "very encouraging."

"I think that some of the things on the ground are indicating that we're not wrong to expect a win in Michigan for President Trump on Nov. 5, or whenever we get around to getting the final count," he said.

Vance is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport in Portage, while Trump will speak at Macomb Community College in Warren at 4:30 p.m.

Walberg added that Michigan's Arab-American community is coming out in support of Trump as a "man who will propose peace as opposed to someone who has just been involved with unprincipled stances on what's going on in Israel and the Gaza Strip."

"I think they trust a man who says, I don't want to make war. I want to end the war," he said. "I have the second largest per capita population of Arabs in my district, and that's what I'm hearing as well. They don't want the continued disruption of war to go on affecting people's lives and their experiences over in the Palestinian region."

