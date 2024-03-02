Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Border Crisis 100 Percent Biden's Fault

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax he places "100%" blame on President Joe Biden for the current situation at the southern border, emphasizing concerns over drug trafficking and alleged administration dishonesty.

In an interview on Newsmax's "Saturday Report," Burchett contended that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his team "have lied under oath."

Burchett referenced allegations that Mayorkas repeatedly lied to the American public and Congress. Mayorkas, for months, is said to have asserted that the southern border was "closed" despite record-high numbers of illegal immigrant apprehensions during his tenure.

Burchett cited the death of Laken Riley as an example of inaction at the border. Riley, 22, a nursing student at the Augusta University College of Nursing, was found beaten to death Feb. 22 on the University of Georgia campus after she went out for a run. Jose Antonio Ibarra, who was in the U.S. illegally, was arrested on murder and assault charges in connection to her death.

Burchett highlighted the manner of Riley's demise and urged Americans to pay attention to such incidents. "These things, these deaths would not be happening," Burchett stated, attributing the problem to the lack of acknowledgment of border issues by the Biden administration.

Burchett expressed frustration at the inability to address concerns like fentanyl trafficking, alleging that hearings on the matter were thwarted because it would force recognition of a border problem. According to him, "100% of this drug is coming over our southern border," a statistic he claimed to have received from narcotics officers.

He lamented the alleged lack of action under Biden's leadership, contrasting it with what he perceived as a more assertive approach under former President Donald Trump.

"This guy is gutless," Burchett asserted, criticizing Biden and his administration as "liars" and "anarchists" aiming to dismantle American values. He called for a decisive response from the American people, urging them to elect courageous leaders to address the purported crisis. "It's not too late," he added, but warned of dire consequences if action is not taken soon.

"I can't say this enough," he said. "They want to destroy everything we have in our country. They don't like our military. They don't like our flag. They don't like our God. America needs to get ticked off and do something about it and get to the polls, elect a president with some guts, and let's turn this thing around.

"I'll tell you what, if we don't get it this time, it's over. It's over. We're staring at the abyss."

He warned of the potential loss of fundamental aspects of American society if immediate action is not taken.

Get "to the polls and change this country because we're gonna lose it, he said, we'll lose everything."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com