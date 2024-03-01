Rep. Lesko: Classify Border Crisis as 'Invasion'

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., introduced legislation Friday that would classify the immigration crisis at the southern border as an "invasion," an effort she said could buttress similar legal arguments made at the state level.

Lesko's bill came a day after a federal judge ruled against Texas in its bid to tackle illegal immigration.

"We have run out of words to express the magnitude of the crisis at our border," Lesko said in a release. "The only word that aptly describes the situation on the ground is 'invasion,' which is happening every day at our southern border and negatively affecting communities across this nation.

"The U.S. Constitution does give states the authority to declare an invasion and protect their citizens from harm, and members of this body should stand with any state desiring to do so."

U.S. District Judge David Ezra on Thursday granted a preliminary injunction preventing Texas from enforcing its SB4 immigration law, which made it a crime to cross the Texas-Mexico border illegally.

Ezra said the federal government will suffer grave irreparable harm if the law took effect because it could inspire other states to pass their own immigration laws, which, in turn, could turn the United States of America to a confederation of states.

Lesko positioned her legislation as air cover for Texas and other border states that are reeling from the deleterious policies of the Biden administration. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is facing a Senate trial after getting impeached by the House earlier this month.

"I stand with Texas and its declaration of an invasion at the border," added Lesko, before turning attention to her state.

"I also applaud Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Ben Toma for supporting Texas' fight to defend its border. Democrat Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes must take action to defend our state's borders and protect our families from this lawlessness."

Lesko's law has 36 co-sponsors, including nine GOP lawmakers from Texas.