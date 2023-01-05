Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: 'Conclusion' Near on Speaker Vote

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that there's been "movement" among Republicans in voting for the next House Speaker, and "they are very close to getting a conclusion."

Burchett told "Wake Up America" that "a lot of people are griping and complaining about it but the reality is this is democracy, it's the way it's supposed to work. We've literally had more discussion on the House floor the last two days than we have in the last four years under Nancy Pelosi's reign of terror."

Burchett added: "It's what Democracy is meant to be. Tanks aren't rolling in the streets … There's no coup going on. It is what's supposed to go on."

Burchett also said he spoke with McCarthy on Wednesday night.

"I believe there has been some movement, and I don't know if it will happen today or not, but I believe they are very close to getting a conclusion," Burchett said.

Burchett said he "very much could" see McCarthy becoming House Speaker by next week.

"I believe people are exhausted and … every time we take a vote, actually the 20 that are opposing Kevin right now … they enjoy that … and it feeds their base, really, so it really doesn't serve Kevin any purpose to have a vote where he's not going to be elected speaker," Burchett said.

"So I would hope that … calmer heads would reign today and we can get to a conclusion."