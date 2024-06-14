Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: 'Classic Trump' on Capitol Hill

Former President Donald Trump's return to Capitol Hill this week was "very uplifting" as he very involved with the House Republicans while they discussed the issues, Rep. Tim Burchett told Newsmax on Friday.

"It was classic Trump," the Tennessee Republican commented on "Wake Up America." "He was very genuine. He would, during the speech, unlike the current president, he would call out people and mention specific things about their campaign or how many points they were down and then they got involved."

Burchett said he was able to speak with Trump about the issues Americans are facing with the economy under President Joe Biden.

"I said 'But you do such much of a better job of telling us how to fix it,'" said Burchett. "I encouraged him to do that because I think that's what America wants to hear right now. A lot of people are hurting and they're suffering."

However, Americans also know what's going on, said Burchett, so "that's why you're seeing an incredible amount of Black folks and Hispanics that are moving over to [Trump]. They're tired of their kids getting shot. They're tired of the crime. They're tired of jobs being promised, and nothing, nothing happens, and so Trump is the guy that's going to deliver that."

The left, meanwhile, is "doubling down on their hard-core policies because they're so out of touch, and they know they're losing their base," the congressman said. "You're going to keep seeing Biden just going to the left and just drifting off. It's really all he's doing right now."

Burchett also discussed the conviction of Biden's son Hunter on three gun charges and the president's comments that he will not commute his son's conviction or pardon him.

"You know, you stick your neck out for your kid time and time again, but besides that, it's just a pitiful situation," said Burchett. "Let's look at what the punishment is going to be. You've got a guy who committed three felonies, and then you have Trump who committed a misdemeanor and they changed the title of it, and then they changed the statute of limitations on Trump. For them parading that there are not two systems of justice is so much bull right now. [Hunter] committed a felony. There's no question, no shape, form, or fashion that he did not commit a felony."

Burchett also discussed a new Harvard study that suggests that aliens from outer space could have been living on Earth for a while.

The research paper suggests that life from other worlds may be living underground on Earth or inside the moon and that UFOs may be evidence that they are getting around, reports Newsweek.

Burchett said he's been trying to get testimony concerning extraterrestrial life for some time, and "I don't care about little green men or flying saucers," he said. "I want to know what they're spending tens of millions of dollars on and why they continue to cover this issue up. People joke about it, but over half the American population agrees to it."

But nothing will be disclosed "until we get a president with some guts," Burchett added.

"This is a dog and pony show," he said. "Follow the money. Follow the power. That's what it's all about. They're not going to disclose anything until we get a president with some guts. And the only one I see on the horizon is Donald J. Trump, and I think he'll blow the lid off this thing, blow the lid off all the aliens at Harvard."

