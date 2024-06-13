Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Trump 'on Fire' in GOP Powwow

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., set the record straight about Donald Trump's meeting with congressional Republicans on Thursday, telling Newsmax that the former president "was on fire" and on point.

Burchett joined "Prime News" to talk about what he termed the lies that the mainstream media publishes about Trump in its hopes to bridge the gap, level the playing field with a flailing President Joe Biden, whose gaffes continue to get caught on camera.

"As a matter of fact, the president was right on," Burchett said about Trump's return to Capitol Hill on Thursday.

"Joe Biden sees people he's known his whole life, and he doesn't know who they are. Trump was picking people out in the crowd, random members, and was saying, 'Oh, yeah, remember when you were down whatever, and we did this, and we made phone calls to these people and others?'" Burchett said.

"I thought he was on fire. And I thought that he handled it very well."

Meanwhile, the media was silent about Russian warships that showed up earlier this week outside of Cuba for military exercises in the Caribbean.

"[Trump] made some great points about Cuba and the Russians being there with nukes, nuclear capabilities, and how that if that was under him, that would be all that people were talking about. You know that, I know that, and the media knows that. The American public knows that," Burchett added.

As for Biden, he appeared to be wandering off from other world leaders at the G7 in Italy on Thursday before getting pulled back in by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"He can't find the difference between the soft serve and the yogurt if it's put in front of him," Burchett said. "Yeah, he's in bad shape. His cognitive level is slipping daily.

"I mean, you see this on the world stage; he's walking off, they're grabbing him. And this is not taken out of context. This is an everyday occurrence. The Democrats know it. I've talked to them. They're being more outward about it.

"It's going to be interesting at their convention just how they remake this guy, because I still think the governor of California is their guy."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com