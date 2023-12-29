Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: US Compromised by Chinese Communist Party

Reports that a spy balloon tapped into a U.S. internet provider to communicate with China while traversing the continent before being shot down is further proof how the U.S. has been compromised by the Chinese Communist Party, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday.

"This was a complete failure of our intelligence agencies, and our military," Burchett told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "They just thumbed their nose — and it's not our military fighting men and women. It's those sitting behind those desks at the Pentagon that we continuously flood with more and more dollars, and they keep producing these woke [policies].

"The Chinese just laugh at us over this stuff. ... This was hardly even mentioned when [President Joe] Biden went and talked to [Chinese President] Xi Jinping [in November in San Francisco]. I feel like we've been compromised. There's no other reason for this to be that way. We are being ruled by anarchists."

Burchett added incidents like this should be a warning for Republican voters who might have stayed at home instead of voting in 2020 not to do the same again in 2024.

"In 2024, if you sit on your butt, and you're watching 'The View' all day and decide not to go vote like 20 million of you did the last time, we're going to lose our country. This would have not happened under Donald Trump. I can tell you that."

Meanwhile, Burchett also weighed in on Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who called Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "genocidal maniac" via Instagram on Wednesday. Burchett was among a bipartisan group of 234 House members who voted to censure Tlaib on Nov. 7 for "for promoting false narratives" of Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israel.

Tlaib, a member of "the Squad" of far-left wing Democrats, has not condemned Hamas for the massacre of more than 1,200 Israeli civilians.

"We have very short memories in this country, and antisemitism is at the root of this," he said. "Hamas is an evil, evil group of people. ... Rashida knows better than this. She reels it back in, and then she throws it back out, and you just can't get past the antisemitism with her."

