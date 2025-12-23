Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: GOP Must Take the Gloves Off

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Republicans must abandon what he described as a cautious approach to congressional oversight after Bill and Hillary Clinton declined to appear for scheduled depositions in the House investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On "Finnerty," Burchett criticized Republican leaders for not responding forcefully after the Clintons declined to testify before the House Oversight Committee last week.

The Clintons were scheduled to give depositions as part of the committee's investigation into Epstein and his political connections. Their attorney cited a scheduling conflict and argued there was no reasonable justification for their testimony.

Asked why Republicans have not pursued stronger enforcement measures, including arrests or contempt referrals, Burchett said GOP leaders need to change course.

"We need to toughen up," Burchett said, adding that he raised the issue directly with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., in a private meeting.

"I told the speaker. ... I had a closed-door meeting with him on Thursday, I believe it was, and I said, Speaker [Johnson], we got to take the gloves off."

He said Republican inaction risks losing public trust.

"America is demanding it," Burchett said.

The lawmaker invoked former President Ronald Reagan as he warned about narrow congressional margins.

"You know, Reagan said, we're one generation from losing this. What we have, we're one vote series away, literally," Burchett said.

He said even minor disruptions could shift control.

"I mean, [if] we don't watch our numbers. A bad case of the flu comes through there. They will sell us out as fast as they can."

"They are not even apologetic about being Marxist anymore. They want to destroy it."

Burchett continued with broader criticism of what he described as hostility toward American institutions.

"They hate this country. They hate our flag.

"They hate our veterans. They hate everything that we've accomplished or that we are."

After the Clintons declined to appear, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., warned that contempt of Congress proceedings could follow if they fail to comply.

Comer said former President Bill Clinton is now scheduled to appear Jan. 13, with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton set for Jan. 14.

The dispute has intensified frustration among House Republicans who argue Democrats routinely use subpoenas and enforcement tools, while GOP leaders hesitate to escalate when appropriate.

