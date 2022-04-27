Sen. Thune to Newsmax: Biden 'Owns' Southern Border 'Failures'

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden and his administration ''own'' the ''complete and utter failures'' at the southern border that have seen more than 1 million immigrants cross into the United States illegally since he took office in 2021.

''These guys came to office at a time when the number of border crossings on any particular, given day were about 1,600. When they repeal T,itle 42, even their own people are projecting it could be as much as 18,000 a day compared to 1600 pre-pandemic,'' Thune said on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.''

''This is a direct result of Biden policies. He owns this and they can't run away from it, because what they did is, when they came into office, they had 94 executive actions right away, many of which deprived the Border Patrol [of] the tools that they need to enforce the border.''

Thune also took issue with statements made by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in congressional hearings Wednesday, when he said the Biden administration inherited a ''broken'' immigration system.

''We inherited a broken and dismantled system that is already under strain,'' Mayorkas said. ''It was not built to manage the current levels and types of migratory flows. Only Congress can fix this. Yet, we have effectively managed an unprecedented number of non-citizens seeking to enter the United States.''

Thune described his comments as in ''fantasyland,'' and that Biden and the Democrats are responsible for conditions on the border.

''They stopped construction of the border wall,'' he said. ''They significantly curbed deportations, and they ended the Remain in Mexico policy. All that on day one [of the Biden administration], and they're getting exactly what they should have expected. And honestly, what these horrible policies deserve, but it's a horrible outcome for the country.''

Thune said the administration spent $72 million to stop the construction of the border wall, which hurts Customs and Border Protection officers' ability to stem the tide of migrants crossing the border illegally.

''I talked to Border Patrol officials down there and they tell you that the wall is an important part of deterrence,'' Thune said. ''I mean, if you want to turn people away, having a barrier, not only because it stops people from getting over it, but also slows them down enough so Border Patrol people can apprehend them.''

Thune said that if Title 42 is lifted, 9 out of 10 border agents would have to be reassigned from patrol duties to processing the larger number of migrants coming in without legal permission.

''Mayorkas has to kind of get up and sell this awful package that he has to try and represent for the Congress,'' he said. ''There's just no way you can defend this. This was a complete failure that was avoidable.''

Thune is seeking reelection this year. He faces Mark Mowry and Bruce Whalen in the June 7 Republican primary, according to Ballotpedia. The general election is on Nov. 8.

