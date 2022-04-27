George P. Bush to Newsmax: Biden Has Chipped Away at Law and Order on Nation's Borders

The Biden administration has chipped away at law and order, as well as following the Constitution regarding its policies on securing the nation's borders, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" on Wednesday.

Bush who is a candidate for Texas attorney general, said that he is proposing an idea similar to what Arizona has done in order to "allow local law enforcement to do the job that this administration is unwilling to do" in securing the borders.

He added that Texas must "assert our own sovereignty on our own border," because the Biden administration is not doing that.

Bush, who is grandson of the late President George H.W. Bush and nephew to former President George W. Bush, said what is also needed to help stabilize the situation is to reinstall the "remain in Mexico" policy from the Trump administration and not allow migrants to apply for asylum from within the United States.

Bush said that "folks from all over the world are taking advantage of this gaping loophole that the Congress is not addressing."

He added that a major problem is that in President Joe Biden we have a chief executive "who does not understand the difference between Title 42 and the federal mask mandates," adding that "for some reason Biden thinks that health orders should only apply to American citizens and not illegals."

Bush stressed that the Biden administration's mishandling of the entire situation of illegal crossings at the southern border has made for "good politics" for the Republican Party, because it is creating more GOP voters overnight, but he stressed that it is bad policy for the country.

