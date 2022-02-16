Sen. Thom Tillis to Newsmax: Ukraine Crisis 'Would Not Happen' Under Trump

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told Newsmax Wednesday that the crisis between Russia and Ukraine would not have happened if former President Donald Trump was still in office.

"There is no way on Earth this would have happened under a Trump administration," Tillis said on "Eric Bolling: The Balance" Wednesday. "We would have had a more rapid, decisive response."

Tillis said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "pushing the boundaries" with his months-long buildup of more than 150,000 troops around the Ukrainian border, threatening invasion.

"I think we have to watch over the next seven days while they had scheduled military exercises to see if Putin cedes in the end," he said. "I think Putin underestimated some of the responses from our NATO partners and allies, but he's absolutely pushing the boundaries with President Biden because he thinks he is weak."

Tillis said that Putin is "testing" Biden, who promised "severe" sanctions and consequences should Russia invade Ukraine.

During an address to the American people this week, Biden said the Nord Stream 2 pipeline connecting Russia and Europe for natural gas "will not happen" if Russia is aggressive.

"When it comes to Nord Stream 2, the pipeline that would bring natural gas from Russia to Germany, if Russia further invades Ukraine, it will not happen," Biden said.

Tillis said the pipeline should not happen in any case because it "immobilizes" the United States regarding energy.

"The president comes in and completely immobilizes U.S. energy," he said. "We had, in a few short years, become an energy superpower [before Nord Stream 2]."

He said that it is only a matter of months before the pipeline is operational, providing energy to Europe and making money for the Russian economy.

Tillis said that Biden's policies since taking office have made European nations like Germany and Finland dependent on Russian resources.

"He is aiding and abetting [Russia], and providing a resource, with the very dollars that are being used to amass troops at the Ukrainian border are the very dollars that we are allowing to flow to Russia," he said. "It's failed policy, and it's got to be reversed."

In addition, Biden's decision to kill the XL Pipeline in the United States has reduced American production capacity and is causing prices to rise domestically.

"[Biden's] solely responsible," Tillis said. "Joe Biden and this administration are responsible for the impact that you're having on working families and people that are struggling with the price at the pump. An average nationwide of $3.50 a gallon and I don't think it's going to go down any time soon."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here