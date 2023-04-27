Rep. Massie to Newsmax: Carlson Firing 'Stupid Move' by Fox

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday that Fox's decision to fire Tucker Carlson was a "pretty stupid move" because Carlson had a message that was so popular with his audience.

Carlson was fired by Fox on Monday even though he hosted the highest-rated show on cable news. Fox has not commented publicly on the firing, and Carlson did not offer a reason for his abrupt departure during a two-minute video posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account.

"It seems like a pretty stupid move to me," Massie told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Tucker had a message that people were hungry for.

"He didn't seem to be that influenced by his producers or by the advertisers on the show, and he would say things that people were saying to themselves but couldn't see on TV. I think it's a stupid move."

For years, Fox had been considered the backbone of conservatism in mainstream media. But after Carlson was fired, political adviser and best-selling author Dick Morris told Newsmax on Monday that Newsmax is now "the sole conservative voice in media." Massie agrees.

"Your network is going to benefit greatly from it," Massie said.

