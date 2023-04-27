×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tucker carlson | twitter | video | fox news | firing

Carlson Video Exceeds 60M Views in Less Than 24 Hours

By    |   Thursday, 27 April 2023 03:43 PM EDT

Tucker Carlson's two-minute video posted on Twitter containing his first comments since he was fired by Fox News on Monday had gained more than 60 million views as of Thursday afternoon.

Carlson's video was posted at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday and had racked up 60.5 million views by 3:30 p.m. EDT Thursday. It did not address the abrupt departure from Fox of the host with the highest-rated cable news show or what he plans to do next. Fox has yet to comment on what led to Carlson's firing.

By comparison, President Joe Biden's video announcing his intention to run for reelection, posted on Twitter at 6 a.m. Tuesday, had 41.9 million views by the same time Thursday.

In his video, Carlson took what could be perceived as veiled swipes at his former employer.

"Our current orthodoxies won't last," he said. "They're brain-dead. Nobody actually believes them. Hardly anyone's life is improved by them. This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue, and so it won't.

"The people in charge know this, that's why they're hysterical and aggressive. They're afraid. They have given up persuasion, they're resorting to force. But it won't work.

"When honest people say what's true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time the liars, who are trying to silence them, shrink. They become weaker. That's the iron law of the universe. True things prevail.

"Where can you still find Americans who say true things? There aren't many places left but there are some, and that's enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Tucker Carlson's two-minute video posted on Twitter containing his first comments since he was fired by Fox News on Monday had gained more than 60 million views as of Thursday afternoon.
tucker carlson, twitter, video, fox news, firing
263
2023-43-27
Thursday, 27 April 2023 03:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved