Rep. Massie to Newsmax: More Redacted Names in Epstein Files

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday that as he continues to go through the Epstein files, he wants to know more about the recently unredacted names of people who may have helped the convicted sex offender traffic young girls.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Massie said he discovered that Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, CEO of the global ports giant DP World, sent Epstein an email referencing a "torture video."

"They redacted the email," Massie said. "I got that email, and I put it back into the DOJ [Department of Justice] computer and searched the rest of the Epstein files for that email, was able to match it up with Sultan bin Sulayem ... and I forced the DOJ to admit to that on Monday."

The lawmaker also said he believes many of the women whose names were redacted in the files were not abused by Epstein but were helping him find girls to take to his island.

Massie also charged that the Department of Justice is trying to protect billionaire retail magnate Leslie Wexner, who was identified as a co-conspirator in a 2019 FBI document related to child sex trafficking, though his name was not originally made public.

Wexner is the former head of L Brands, the parent company of Victoria's Secret.

Massie said Attorney General Pam Bondi's "rebuttal to that is, Oh, Les Wexner appears thousands of times in the documents we released."

"Yes, that's true, Miss Bondi, but here's the problem," Massie added. "This is the only instance where he appears as a co-conspirator in a child sex-trafficking crime."

Massie said he doesn't know why Bondi was trying to protect Wexner and five other men whose names were uncovered.

He and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., his co-sponsor on Epstein transparency legislation, visited the Department of Justice earlier in the day to review unredacted records.

"Maybe there's somebody at the DOJ who's trying to protect Les Wexner in these files. I don't know," Massie said. "I don't know their motives, but they could have done the same thing that I did before they released these files."

"They could say, OK, we've got an FBI document here that's labeled child sex-trafficking co-conspirators. Maybe we should look through this and see if these are all legitimate redactions."

"Why do they have to wait for me to go find them?" he said.

Having reviewed the Epstein files, Massie believes that a couple of dozen other names are in FBI forms yet to be released.

"When I co-wrote this legislation with Ro Khanna, we knew this was going to be a problem," Massie said. "So, we put in the legislation that the DOJ has to release internal communications, emails, notes about decisions on whether to prosecute or not.

"They need to give us the rest of what they are compelled to, which would be the decisions about whether to prosecute Les Wexner or not," Massie said. "And when they do that, then I do think we can get to the bottom of it."

