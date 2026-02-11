WATCH TV LIVE

Speaker Johnson Defends Lutnick Amid Epstein Scrutiny

Wednesday, 11 February 2026 06:09 PM EST

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., brushed off calls for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to resign during a brief walking interview with CNN's Manu Raju on Wednesday.

The scrutiny was the result of fallout from the release of additional high-profile names allegedly linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

When asked if Lutnick should step down, Johnson dismissed the suggestion outright.

"It's absurd. Howard Lutnick is a great Commerce Secretary. He's done an extraordinary job for the country," Johnson said.

Johnson also claimed limited knowledge of the controversy surrounding Lutnick's alleged ties to Epstein.

"I don't know anything about that," the Speaker said Tuesday. "I know Howard as an individual, and I trust his word on it.

"I mean, I don't know of the timing and all of that. I'm not sure. You'll have to ask others."

The controversy has gained steam online, with both Democrat and Republican critics accusing Lutnick of dishonesty and demanding accountability amid ongoing scrutiny stemming from Epstein-related revelations.

"Dear @howardlutnick: You could have remained silent about the Epstein files. Instead, you went on national TV and lied to the American people," Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., wrote on X. "You were despicable then for planning a visit to Epstein island, and you are despicable now for brazenly lying.

"You should resign."

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., also criticized Lutnick during a CNN interview Sunday, comparing the scandal to political resignations abroad.

"I mean, there are three people in Great Britain that have resigned in politics," Massie said. "The ambassador from Great Britain to the United States, the prince lost his title for less than what we've seen Howard Lutnick lie about."

The remarks reflect growing political pressure as the Epstein scandal continues to ripple through Washington, reigniting questions about accountability for individuals accused of maintaining ties to the late financier and convicted sex offender.

Wednesday, 11 February 2026 06:09 PM
