Fired Texas Nurse to Newsmax: I Lost My Job, Livelihood Not Getting Vaccine

Houston nurse Jennifer Bridges, who was fired for not getting a mandated COVID-19 vaccine, told Newsmax that she ''lost her job and livelihood'' after not getting a required COVID-19 vaccine, despite being a ''hero'' last year, working in the COVID unit of her hospital.

''I was treated as a hero last year for working the COVID unit,'' Bridges said Monday on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.'' ''And then, another year rolls around, and I get fired in June, because I didn't want to take the COVID shot.

''I didn't feel that had proper, adequate research, and the adverse reactions I was seeing myself in the hospital were too scary. I was not willing to take it. So I lost my job, and I lost my whole livelihood just over the fact I wasn't comfortable with it,'' she said.

Bridges was one of more than 150 staff at Houston Methodist Hospital who resigned or were fired over not getting the vaccination in keeping with the hospital's mandate.

Bridges and 116 other former staff members are suing the hospital because of the mandate and losing their jobs, claiming the facility violated ''the Nuremberg Code,'' which prohibits experiments on humans without their consent.

The code was created after the atrocities committed against prisoners in Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

''Methodist Hospital is forcing its employees to be human ‘guinea pigs' as a condition for continued employment,'' the complaint stated. It adds that the mandate ''requires the employee to subject themselves to medical experimentation as a prerequisite to feeding their families.''

Elsewhere, it falsely characterizes the coronavirus vaccines as an ''experimental COVID-19 mRNA gene modification injection,'' the complaint continued.

Their suit was thrown out as ''frivolous'' by a federal judge in June.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes upheld the hospital's vaccine mandate as not breaking any federal laws.

"This is not coercion," Hughes said. "Methodist is trying to do their business of saving lives without giving them the COVID-19 virus. It is a choice made to keep staff, patients, and their families safer."

Bridges said Monday the case is being appealed.

''We are going to most likely go all the way up to the [U.S.] Supreme Court,'' she said.

She said the group also filed a lawsuit in Texas state court to challenge the mandate and has a started an organization called the ''Guardians of Medical Choice'' to publish factual information on the virus and the vaccines.

''When we get to the Supreme Court level, which I hope we get to, we can show all our information and our evidence, and they're going to have to answer to that, and they're going to have to stand by the Constitution, and then hopefully, we can hold them accountable and save everybody else in this country so they don't have to lose their jobs as well.''

