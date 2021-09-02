Texas Legislators to Newsmax: Other States Reaching Out Over Abortion Ban

Other states have been contacting Texas to inquire about its abortion law after Wednesday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing it to stand, two state legislators behind the law's passage told Newsmax.

State Reps. Briscoe Cain, the law's author, and Shelby Slawson, its main sponsor in the Texas House of Representatives, appeared Thursday on "Spicer & Co.," with Slawson telling co-host Lyndsay Keith that both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem have inquired about getting similar laws passed in their own states.

"I had a colleague up in Wisconsin, a state senator up there, reach out to see what they can do and their Legislature to implement something similar," she said, "so there is a definite level of interest among the pro-life generation, and standing up for life all across this country."

Cain said an important distinction in Texas' law from others that have failed is that Texas' law does not look at time limits such as six weeks after conception or at certain trimesters.

"This is a ban when the heartbeat is detected," he said. "That could be at different stages, depending on the technology."

Second, he said, the law empowers Texans to enforce their rights.

"We empower Texans to do this instead of the government, which is something that's very important," he said.

Slawson noted that many district attorneys across the country, including some in Texas, have said they simply would not enforce such a law if it were passed, so they included an enforcement mechanism that bypasses government and allows private citizens to bring action against those performing abortions or aiding and abetting in an abortion, such as paying for them.

"Excitingly, there's a place ... somewhere in America, where nearly every child is protected from abortion," Cain said. "That place is Texas, and it's historic."

