Rep. Ronny Jackson to Newsmax: Hope Other States Follow Texas on Abortion Law

Following Wednesday's 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court decision not to block his state's law banning abortions about six weeks after conception, Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told Newsmax he hopes to see other states pass similar laws.

"It's a huge win for pro-life, and my constituents in my district are overwhelmingly pro-life," Jackson said Thursday on "Spicer & Co."

"I'm excited that we have a Supreme Court that's going to look at this kind of stuff and make these kinds of rulings," he said. "We'll see how it stands."

Jackson, former White House physician to presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, said he expects to see more cases head to the court, eventually even one that would see abortion outlawed.

Trump appointees left a conservative balance that have made those on the right hopeful of finally overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that gave women a constitutional right to an abortion.

Liberals, on the other hand, are fearful of the same result.

"I think they decided not to overturn, you know, temporarily while it's being looked at," Jackson said, but said he's "sure" a case will "get back there."

"I hope that this spreads throughout the country," he said. "I hope that other states step up to the plate and do things similar to this."

