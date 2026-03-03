Schlapp to Newsmax: Cornyn Can't Beat Paxton in Texas GOP Primary

Matt Schlapp, chair of the Conservative Political Action Conference, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, can't defeat state Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Republican primary.

He said GOP voters are looking for a break from the "McConnell era" of party leadership.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Schlapp said the momentum within the Republican base favors Paxton and reflects a broader push among voters to move away from establishment figures in Washington.

"John Cornyn cannot win this race against Ken Paxton. He just can't," Schlapp said.

"It doesn't matter how much money he has. There's the decision that's been made amongst Republicans."

Cornyn, a longtime senator who previously served as Senate Republican whip, has been widely viewed as part of the party's traditional leadership structure in Washington.

Paxton, meanwhile, has built a national profile among conservative voters and is closely aligned with populist elements of the GOP.

Schlapp suggested that the contest highlights a growing divide in Republican politics between establishment leaders and voters seeking change in the party's direction.

"Everyone knows that they do not want business as usual," Schlapp said. "They want the McConnell era to come to an end.

"And Ken Paxton represents that. He personifies that."

The comments come as speculation grows about a potential high-profile primary challenge in Texas, a state that remains a stronghold for Republicans but where internal party divisions have become increasingly visible in recent years.

Schlapp also pointed to the political dynamics surrounding President Donald Trump, saying Trump could face a difficult decision if the race develops into a direct contest between Cornyn and Paxton.

"Donald Trump is in a tough position because his majorities are thin and he needs John Cornyn's vote," Schlapp said, referencing the narrow margins Republicans have navigated in Congress.

Despite Cornyn's national profile and fundraising strength, Schlapp argued that grassroots support for the senator in Texas appears limited.

"Very few Republicans, by the way, in Texas, where I am right now, very few endorsed John Cornyn, the incumbent," Schlapp said.

He added that the lack of early endorsements for Cornyn is something that leaders in Washington should closely watch as the race develops.

"The people in the White House should look at that as well," he said.

Cornyn is trying to hold on for a fifth term in Tuesday's GOP primary, while Democrats will choose whether to send Rep. Jasmine Crockett or state Rep. James Talarico to a November general election where the party again hopes it has a chance.

Cornyn faces a challenge from MAGA favorite Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt in a contest expected to advance to a May runoff. The three Republicans campaigned on their ties to Trump, who has not endorsed anyone in the race.

