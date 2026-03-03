Sen. Cornyn to Newsmax: Texas Primary Will Decide Trump Agenda

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told Newsmax Tuesday that the Republican primary for his Texas Senate seat will determine whether President Donald Trump's second-term agenda succeeds, as voters head to the polls in a closely watched contest.

Cornyn, a four-term incumbent, is facing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, in a three-way race that could head to a runoff if no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote.

"I'm optimistic, but I'm also concerned Democrats are outvoting Republicans in the primary," Cornyn said on "National Report."

"What's at stake here in this election that's being held today is President Trump's second-term agenda. And the question is, do Republicans want to win?"

Recent Emerson College polling shows Paxton leading with 40%, Cornyn at 36%, and Hunt at 17%.

Cornyn said early voting has reached about 1.2 million ballots, with total turnout expected to hit roughly 2.5 million.

"The problem is that we've got a three-way race," Cornyn said.

"As you point out, it's hard for any single one of us to reach 50%. So there will be a runoff on May 26."

He framed the primary as pivotal not only for his seat but for Republican prospects statewide.

"If I'm the nominee, we will win comfortably. We'll be able to defeat [Rep.] Jasmine Crockett[, D-Texas,] or [Texas state Rep.] James Talarico in November," Cornyn said.

"If it's the attorney general with all the scandal and baggage that he brings to the election, there's a good risk we could lose that race and the races below him on the ballot, including the new congressional seats," he added.

Cornyn repeatedly tied the contest to maintaining Republican control in Washington.

"Again, the question for Republicans is, do we really want to win?" he said. "Do we want to keep Texas red?"

"Do we want to help President Trump's second-term agenda by winning races not only in the Senate, but also in the congressional seats — the five new ones that have been redrawn as a result of redistricting? That is what is at stake."

Asked about the Trump administration's recent military action against Iran, known as "Operation Epic Fury," and whether it would affect the campaign and whether he is fully behind Trump, Cornyn voiced full support.

"I am — and this isn't so much United States and Israel attacking Iran as United States and Israel defending the world against a nuclear-armed Iran, the number one state sponsor of international terrorism," Cornyn said.

"Obviously, they've been developing a lot of ballistic missiles to threaten the very existence of Israel and peace in the Middle East."

He added, "I think President Trump deserves a lot of credit for the courage he's shown. … there is some risk associated with it.

"But once again, I'm enormously proud of the United States military and the incredible professionalism and competence they've shown," said Cornyn. "There's no other military in the world that could do what the United States military can do."

Cornyn also said he would welcome an endorsement from Trump.

"I'd be delighted to have the president weigh in," he said. "But I think in the end, the question is, do we want to hold on to the Senate seat in Republican hands, and do we want to help down ballot so that hopefully we can maintain the majority in the House of Representatives?"

Cornyn noted that Trump has warned that if Democrats retake the House majority, the president could face a third impeachment.

"History is not on our side," Cornyn said, referring to midterm trends. "But he said, if Democrats win that majority in the House, that he's likely to get impeached a third time."

