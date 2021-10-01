Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: 'Extreme' to Jail Marine For Critical Online Video Posts

Throwing U.S. Marine Corps. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller into the brig for online posts and videos criticizing superiors on Aug. 26, the same day that 13 U.S. service members were killed in Kabul, appears to be an "extreme" step against him for exercising his First Amendment rights, Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax Friday.

The New York Republican said she was not included in a letter by her GOP colleagues sent to protest the arrest, but told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," that she does agree with some of its sentiments.

"Once you sign up to become a member of our armed services, that doesn't mean you give up your First Amendment rights, although there is a military code of justice which asks that you not engage in political activity while you're wearing your uniform," said Tenney.

"I know that some of these are being considered obviously, from what I know, and I don't know all the details. It does seem extreme that he is sitting in a position where he is incarcerated, and I don't understand what more is out there, but we do have a code of justice. And we do have to respect that. You know, he did violate some of the rules. To what extent he should be imprisoned. I don't agree with that."

It makes it even worse to have leaders like Gen. Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin who were "knowingly doing things" for which they have not been held as accountable "as this lieutenant colonel who simply exercised what appears to be his First Amendment rights and maybe committed some minor infractions."

She added that all the facts aren't known, but at the same time, President Joe Biden did not come to Congress to ask for resources to be sure the withdrawal from Afghanistan was conducted safely.

"We would have allowed those resources and passed those through our appropriations process, but we were never asked, and that is a dereliction of duty on the part of the commander-in-chief," she said. "This president is not ready to be in the position he's in. He there needs to be impeached for his dereliction of duty, or he needs to resign because he is obviously not able to maintain the oath of this office."

