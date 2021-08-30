Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Afghanistan Combines Worst US Military Disasters

The situation in Afghanistan is "one of the worst military disasters in our history, but it didn't have to be that way because there was "plenty of time to come up with a new plan," Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax Monday.

"It's a combination of Saigon, Tehran, the Marine attack at the barracks in Beirut, all wrapped up; I've even heard people throw in the Bay of Pigs," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We've got every possible disaster, all coalescing around (President) Joe Biden's terrible decision."

Tenney continued that there had been time to shift the focus for leaving Afghanistan, as the original day was targeted for Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, but Democrats and Biden "were looking to do a victory lap."

"Instead of looking at the strategy on the ground, they were focused on a date-specific, so when they got so much pushback on the date-specific, they moved to this hard deadline of Aug. 31," said Tenney. "They took their eye off the ball."

She added that on April 20, lawmakers met in a classified briefing with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, and Democrats and Republicans alike warned them that "this was going to be a disaster."

The concern, she said, was that once the airbase in Bagram was lost, there would be no location to use in the future against threats from China, Iran, or Russia, but "they did it anyway, and they didn't have answers for the members of Congress."

Overall, the administration had "plenty of warning," but "either it's the callousness and the heartlessness of Joe Biden and his administration or it's just incompetence or both because it's really turned into this deadly situation," said Tenney.

She also criticized Biden after his reaction at Dover Air Force Base while paying respects to the 13 service members who were killed at the Kabul airport last week, after she was asked for her opinion about his checking his watch while receiving the dead military members.

"I don't know if he's checking his Fit Bit, his watch, or what he was doing, but if it was, in fact, that he is just looking for this to be over with," said Tenney, adding that it reflects comments he made during a recent interview about Afghans falling off C-17s.

"He said that was four or five days ago as if it never mattered," she said. "I don't know if it's his age, his lack of cognitive function or just the callousness and heartlessness of Joe Biden that he has exhibited over many years ... no matter how many years, how many times, how much he's been in office, he makes terrible decisions because he doesn't have the skill set to do what he's doing. He's a politician that easily gets elected but he doesn't actually have to make tough decisions."

