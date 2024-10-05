Rep. Harshbarger to Newsmax: Tenn. Hurricane Victims to Be Overlooked

Republican Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., told Newsmax she fears that the Hurricane Helene victims in her state of Tennessee will be overlooked because they aren't in a swing state for this general election.

"It's disastrous here, but you're not going to see them come to Tennessee more than likely — the vice president, the president — because this is a red state," Harshbarger told "America Right Now."

"This is a red area that was hit with this hurricane. And there's nothing for them to gain here. But they're going to go to Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina," the congresswoman added, "because those states are in play in this election. And I hate to put it on those terms, but that is just the honest truth."

Harshbarger stated she "hope[s]" that it isn't the case that the politicians would coordinate FEMA or other aid for political gain. But she added, from appearances, the overall response to the catastrophe appears to be local rather than federal.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com