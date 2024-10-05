WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tennessee | hurricane | helene | fema

Rep. Harshbarger to Newsmax: Tenn. Hurricane Victims to Be Overlooked

By    |   Saturday, 05 October 2024 11:08 AM EDT

Republican Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., told Newsmax she fears that the Hurricane Helene victims in her state of Tennessee will be overlooked because they aren't in a swing state for this general election.

"It's disastrous here, but you're not going to see them come to Tennessee more than likely — the vice president, the president — because this is a red state," Harshbarger told "America Right Now."

"This is a red area that was hit with this hurricane. And there's nothing for them to gain here. But they're going to go to Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina," the congresswoman added,  "because those states are in play in this election. And I hate to put it on those terms, but that is just the honest truth."

Harshbarger stated she "hope[s]" that it isn't the case that the politicians would coordinate FEMA or other aid for political gain. But she added, from appearances, the overall response to the catastrophe appears to be local rather than federal.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Republican Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., told Newsmax she fears that the Hurricane Helene victims in her state of Tennessee will be overlooked because they aren't in a swing state for this general election."It's disastrous here, but you're not going to see them come to...
tennessee, hurricane, helene, fema
214
2024-08-05
Saturday, 05 October 2024 11:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved