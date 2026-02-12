Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Pass SAVE Act by Running Through Dem Opposition

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday the SAVE America Act is common sense legislation.

The bill, which was recently passed by the House, would require proof of citizenship before anyone is allowed to register to vote and a photo ID to vote.

"That is common sense," Cruz said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "The overwhelming majority of Americans agree with it."

"And unfortunately, Democrats in the Senate are absolutely opposed because as a party, they have decided that voter fraud is good for them, that they want illegal aliens voting for them," Cruz added.

"That's how they stay in power. They don't want voter ID," Cruz continued.

The Senate's filibuster rule, which requires 60 votes to advance legislation, means the bill has no chance of passing the upper chamber.

"The case that I'm making to my colleagues is that we ought to use every procedural tool we can to run through the Democrats' opposition," Cruz said.

"We should nuke what's called the zombie filibuster," Cruz said. "The zombie filibuster is essentially allowing the Democrats to say, 'we're filibustering this,' but then not requiring them to do anything."

"We should require the Democrats to do an old-fashioned talking filibuster," Cruz added. "Think Jimmy Stewart in 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,' or the 21 hours that I filibustered on the Senate floor fighting Obamacare."

"We should make them stand and talk and talk and talk," Cruz continued. "And when they can't talk anymore, then we should pass it."

The Texas senator noted many Democrats support voter ID, recalling when he argued showing a photo ID to vote in front of the Supreme Court, liberal Justice John Paul Stevens agreed.

"He said photo ID protects the integrity of democracy," Cruz said. "Justice Stevens says when someone illegally votes, that act disenfranchises legal voters.

"This is about fighting to save the right to vote for every American, and not let the Democrats steal it," Cruz added. "Every illegal vote cancels out one of our votes."

Cruz also dismissed the argument from Democrats that Hispanics and African Americans wouldn't be able to get IDs.

"I'm proud to be a Hispanic. And somehow the process of getting a driver's license was not that complicated," Cruz said.

"You need an ID to drive a car. You need an ID to buy a beer at a bar," Cruz added. "You need an ID to get on an airplane. You need an ID to get married. You need an ID to watch an R-rated movie."

"And here's the kicker: you need an ID to go to the Democratic National Convention," Cruz continued.

