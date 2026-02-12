Sen. Cornyn to Newsmax: Democrats Will Pay in Midterms for Opposing Voter ID

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that although the Senate faces an "uphill fight" in advancing the SAVE America Act, Republicans are exploring procedural options and see political value in forcing a vote on the measure.

The House passed the bill 218-213 on Wednesday night. The legislation would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register and photo identification to vote in federal elections. It also calls for states to remove noncitizens from voter registration rolls.

On "American Agenda," Cornyn said that Senate Republicans are weighing alternatives to overcome the 60-vote threshold typically required to advance legislation.

"We're talking about other alternatives to the ordinary run of things here in the Senate that does require 60 votes for cloture to close off debate," Cornyn said.

"But anticipating that Democrats will not support that, we're looking at something called the talking filibuster, which is a departure from the normal course, but it may provide a path forward."

A "talking filibuster" would require senators to physically hold the floor and continue speaking to block a bill instead of triggering the 60-vote cloture threshold under current practice.

For Republicans, that could heighten public pressure on Democrats by forcing extended, highly visible opposition to a bill framed as election security, creating clear political contrasts ahead of the midterms.

But it also carries risks: It would consume valuable floor time, give Democrats a prominent platform to attack the legislation, and potentially open the door to politically charged amendments unless tightly controlled by GOP leaders.

Cornyn cautioned that discussions continue within the Republican conference.

"We're exploring the details because the details are important," he said. "And I think [Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.] is right.

"If there's a way forward, we want to pursue that. But we're still discussing and see whether there is support among all the members of the Republican conference."

Asked whether he believes the bill can ultimately pass, Cornyn acknowledged the political headwinds.

"I think it's an uphill fight," he said. "But I do think there's also benefit to having a vote and putting people on record."

Cornyn sharply criticized Democrats' opposition to the legislation, arguing it could have electoral consequences.

"Democrats not only are the party of defund the police, abolish ICE and don't enforce our immigration laws, they want to undermine the integrity of the vote by letting people who are not qualified to vote to participate in our elections. And I think that's a losing proposition in the midterm elections," he said, using the abbreviation for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Cornyn dismissed reports that millions of Americans lack proper documentation to register to vote.

"I don't think that's right. It's ridiculous, actually," he said, pointing to Texas' voter ID law.

"We provide free identification for people who don't, let's say, for example, have a driver's license."

The concept of voter ID "enjoys broad bipartisan support," Cornyn said.

"The only reason to oppose this is to make it easier for people to illegally cast a ballot. And I think that's a losing proposition in the midterm elections."

