Ted Cruz to Newsmax: Nashville Killer 'Deranged Leftist'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the transgender Nashville killer, who apparently sought out white children to gun down, was a "deranged radical leftist" who spewed the "toxic rhetoric" spawned from the left in her apparent manifesto that was leaked.

Cruz joined "Eric Bolling The Balance" to discuss the manifesto of Audrey Hale, who gunned down six people at a private school in Nashville on March 27, including three 9-year-old students, before being killed by cops.

"Assuming these images are accurate, and nobody from Nashville is denying their authenticity, then this manifesto demonstrates that this deranged shooter was a radical leftist who was lashing out at quote, 'white privilege,'" Cruz said. "And the toxic rhetoric from the left, the toxic rhetoric of critical race theory is what drives this nonsense of white privilege."

It's also notable that Cruz and Bolling were talking about the manifesto since nobody in the mainstream media is.

"And any time there is a crime that contradicts the narrative of the left, it quickly disappears from the headlines," Cruz said. "Had this been instead a murderer whose politics were right of center, the media would have a field day exposing it, and I think we ought to condemn murder no matter where the politics are coming from."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com