Nashville Trans Mass Shooter's Alleged Manifesto Leaked

A conservative social media influencer released three pages of what he says is the manifesto written by the transgender mass shooter who killed six people, including three 9-year-old students, in March in Nashville, Tennessee.

Steven Crowder, via his "Louder With Crowder" website and a YouTube video, said his team had obtained the manifesto written by Audrey Hale, 28, who was born a female but identified as a male.

"I will be reading the manifesto here on this show,” Crowder said in the video. "I wish that I wouldn't have to."

Newsmax reached out to the Nashville prosecutor to confirm the authenticity of the manifesto obtained by Crowder. So far, there has been no response.

Newsweek reported that a Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) spokesperson said police were unable to confirm the manifesto but were looking into the matter.

According to Crowder, the manifesto detailed thoughts Hale had leading up to what the shooter allegedly referred to as "DEATH DAY."

The alleged manifesto also shows Hale wrote:

"Can't believe I'm doing this, but I'm ready...I hope my victims aren't."

"I hope I have a high death count."

"Kill those kids!!!"

"Wanna kill all you little crackers!!! Bunch of little fa***ts w/ your white privileges"

"It might be 10 minutes tops. It might be 3-7. Its gunna go quick."

Hale, who stormed The Covenant School, a private Christian school, on March 27 with two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun, fatally shot three 9-year-olds and three adults before being killed by police.

A week after the shooting, MNPD said that writings found in Hale's vehicle in the school parking lot and later in the bedroom of her home revealed that she planned the assault on her former school for months.

In early May, MNPD said Hale's manifesto would not be released publicly by the because of "pending litigation."

Attorneys for the city of Nashville on May 12 submitted an unredacted copy of Hale's manifesto to a judge for review after numerous lawsuits demanding its release to the public were filed.

The Covenant School sought to shield information related to the floor plans of its facility, as well as personnel information.

A group of parents whose children attend The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, sought a court order to prevent authorities from releasing Hale's writings.