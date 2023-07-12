Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Biden Admin Most 'Anti-Israel' Ever

Sen. Ted Cruz told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Biden administration was the "most profoundly anti-Israel administration our country has ever had."

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance," the Texas Republican slammed President Joe Biden for refusing to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid his corruption allegations and the country's judicial reform crisis.

"At every level, they have systematically undermined the state of Israel. They have systematically worked to weaken the government of Israel," Cruz stated. "Joe Biden and his administration despises Prime Minister Netanyahu."

The senator took issue with an administration policy that he claims embraces the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israeli occupation of territories in the West Bank.

"The Biden administration is now blocking scientific funds for cancer research in Israel because they've handed their agenda over to the radical, antisemitic left who hates Israel," Cruz said. "And to see the president of the United States wrapping his arms around the extreme BDS movement is disgraceful."

His comments refer to a move by the Department of State last month advising agencies that "engaging in bilateral scientific and technological cooperation with Israel" in the West Bank "is inconsistent with U.S. foreign policy."

"This guidance is simply reflective of the longstanding U.S. position," a Pentagon spokesperson told Axios, adding that the U.S. was "working towards a negotiated two-state solution in which Israel lives in peace and security alongside a viable Palestinian state."

Cruz accused segments of the Democratic Party, like a group of progressives in the House called "The Squad," of making repeated "antisemitic attacks" and influencing Biden's agenda.

"What's happened under Biden is that they've given in to the antisemitic fervor of 'The Squad,'" he said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

