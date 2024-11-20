Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Border Will Be Secure in Two Months

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that once President-elect Donald Trump takes office the border will be secure “in January and February of next year.”

President-elect Donald Trump had made illegal immigration and its deleterious effects on society as a key campaign issue and has promised he will conduct mass deportations of illegal immigrants once elected. Cruz said that “we are going to see the border secure, and it’s not going to take a year.”

“It's not even going to take six months. We're going to see it in January and February of next year. And the reason I say that with absolute confidence is when Trump was president, last time, I worked hand-in-hand with him to secure the border and we produced the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years,” Cruz said during an appearance on “Rob Schmitt Tonight.”

Cruz said the most important factor in securing the board “is a policy decision” that will end the “catch and release” policy of President Joe Biden. “If you let them [illegal immigrants] go and you let them stay, you see the numbers skyrocket. And if the answer is that you put them on a plane, you put them on a bus, you send them back to their home country, you send them home. The numbers plummet. That's what happened before. And that's what's going to happen again,” he added.

Trump recently nominated “border czar” Tom Homan who indicated that on the first day of the new administration criminal illegals will be in “shock and awe.” Cruz added that he “would listen to Tom Homan” adding, “I like Tom a lot. He's a serious man. He understands his mission very clearly, which is to secure the border to solve this problem.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com