WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ted budd | election | campaign | donald trump | senate | 2024 election | vote

Sen. Budd to Newsmax: Every Single Vote Matters This Year

By    |   Saturday, 21 September 2024 03:12 PM EDT

With the 2024 presidential election now just 44 days away, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris know that whichever party takes the White House is likely to win the Senate as well.

Host Rob Astorino asked Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., on Saturday if he liked his chances of becoming the majority party in the Senate, noting that West Virginia and Montana appear likely victories. "I never feel good until all these votes are counted," Budd answered on Newsmax.

"You know, I come from a NASCAR state, and we don't let off the gas until we've seen that checkered flag. But that's going to happen on the evening of Nov. 5, let's pray. But you look at states like Arizona and Nevada, Wisconsin, Montana, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia. I mean all these are in play."

The junior senator from North Carolina noted that while each swing state is a winnable state for Trump, every state "will come down to the wire" and urged voters not to stay home on election day.

"Let's get it in there, and let's get more people out to vote. Have your friends come out and vote because it all comes down to turnout. You don't want to be that one person that says they thought their vote didn't matter, and they found out that they lost. They need to turn out. Every single vote matters for us Republicans. So, it is a turnout effort wide open all the way through Election Day," he said in an appearance on "Saturday Agenda."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
With the 2024 presidential election now just 44 days away, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris know that whichever party takes the White House is likely to win the Senate as well.
ted budd, election, campaign, donald trump, senate, 2024 election, vote
306
2024-12-21
Saturday, 21 September 2024 03:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved