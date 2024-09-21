Sen. Budd to Newsmax: Every Single Vote Matters This Year

With the 2024 presidential election now just 44 days away, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris know that whichever party takes the White House is likely to win the Senate as well.

Host Rob Astorino asked Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., on Saturday if he liked his chances of becoming the majority party in the Senate, noting that West Virginia and Montana appear likely victories. "I never feel good until all these votes are counted," Budd answered on Newsmax.

"You know, I come from a NASCAR state, and we don't let off the gas until we've seen that checkered flag. But that's going to happen on the evening of Nov. 5, let's pray. But you look at states like Arizona and Nevada, Wisconsin, Montana, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia. I mean all these are in play."

The junior senator from North Carolina noted that while each swing state is a winnable state for Trump, every state "will come down to the wire" and urged voters not to stay home on election day.

"Let's get it in there, and let's get more people out to vote. Have your friends come out and vote because it all comes down to turnout. You don't want to be that one person that says they thought their vote didn't matter, and they found out that they lost. They need to turn out. Every single vote matters for us Republicans. So, it is a turnout effort wide open all the way through Election Day," he said in an appearance on "Saturday Agenda."

