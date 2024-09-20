N.C. Judge Denies GOP Request to Block Digital Vote ID

A North Carolina Judge has ruled against Republicans' seeking to block University of North Carolina Chapel Hill students and faculty from using their college-issued digital IDs at the polls.

On Thursday, Wake Superior Court Judge Keith Gregory maintained that state voting law doesn't bar digital IDs. The ruling was a blow to the Republican National Committee and the North Carolina Republican Party, which filed a lawsuit last week claiming that digital IDs permit a risk of allowing "fraudulent votes and inaccurate election" results.

According to Courthouse News, the Republican attorney, William Elias Boyle, stated in court on Thursday that UNC-Chapel Hill students need to show a valid photo ID to the university in order to receive their digital ID credential. Therefore, he argued, all students should already have a physical form of ID to vote.

But the judge did not agree. Gregory argued, according to The Hill, that the Republicans "have not advanced any credible link between the state board's approval of Mobile One Cards and heightened risk of ineligible voters casting illegal Votes. An unqualified voter cannot use Mobile One Card to register to vote or vote. The Mobile One Card simply helps already registered voters prove their identity when they cast ballot."

A Mobile One Card is UNC-Chapel Hill's "official" ID and is "also approved as voter ID in North Carolina," according to the university's website.

Newsmax reached out to the North Carolina Republican Party for comment.