WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: north carolina | republicans | unc | students | faculty | vote | digital

N.C. Judge Denies GOP Request to Block Digital Vote ID

By    |   Friday, 20 September 2024 07:20 PM EDT

A North Carolina Judge has ruled against Republicans' seeking to block University of North Carolina Chapel Hill students and faculty from using their college-issued digital IDs at the polls.

On Thursday, Wake Superior Court Judge Keith Gregory maintained that state voting law doesn't bar digital IDs. The ruling was a blow to the Republican National Committee and the North Carolina Republican Party, which filed a lawsuit last week claiming that digital IDs permit a risk of allowing "fraudulent votes and inaccurate election" results.

According to Courthouse News, the Republican attorney, William Elias Boyle, stated in court on Thursday that UNC-Chapel Hill students need to show a valid photo ID to the university in order to receive their digital ID credential. Therefore, he argued, all students should already have a physical form of ID to vote.

But the judge did not agree. Gregory argued, according to The Hill, that the Republicans "have not advanced any credible link between the state board's approval of Mobile One Cards and heightened risk of ineligible voters casting illegal Votes. An unqualified voter cannot use Mobile One Card to register to vote or vote. The Mobile One Card simply helps already registered voters prove their identity when they cast ballot."

A Mobile One Card is UNC-Chapel Hill's "official" ID and is "also approved as voter ID in North Carolina," according to the university's website.

Newsmax reached out to the North Carolina Republican Party for comment.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A North Carolina Judge has ruled against Republicans' seeking to block University of North Carolina Chapel Hill students and faculty from using their college-issued digital IDs at the polls.
north carolina, republicans, unc, students, faculty, vote, digital, id, 2024 election
242
2024-20-20
Friday, 20 September 2024 07:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved