Rep. Claudia Tenney to Newsmax: Biden Taking Bows as China, Taliban Align

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., decried President Joe Biden for taking a "victory lap" while China teams up with the Taliban.

Biden "wanted this big political victory lap, which he's taking now, and you see the Democrats and the left pitching this [headline], 'he ended the 20-year war,'" Tenney told Newsmax's "Cortes & Pellegrino" on Monday night.

But "looking at foreign policy from a very strategic view," Tenney adds, "we have to understand that China is our biggest enemy, and China has teamed up with the Taliban. They don't care about the morals or the ethics of the Taliban. They care about their strategic interests . . . and being a global superpower and beating us out in that race."

Tenney attributed the Taliban's rapid rise to power to Biden's swift and "arbitrary" exit from Afghanistan. Biden set "an arbitrary date of Aug. 31," Tenney said.

The Taliban recently called China their "most important partner," Business Insider reported.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said the Taliban were informed by Chinese deputy foreign minister Wu Jianghao that Beijing seeks to increase its humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

"The Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister said that they would maintain their embassy in Kabul, adding our relations would beef up as compared to the past," Shaheen stated. "Afghanistan can play an important role in security and development of the region."

Additionally, one other Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, said, "China is our most important partner and represents a fundamental and extraordinary opportunity for us, because it is ready to invest [in] and rebuild our country."

