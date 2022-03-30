Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: Biden 'Radically Far Left' With Jackson Pick

By nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court, President Joe Biden is showing "how radically far left" he is, and the Senate's 50-50 split, which will likely lead to her confirmation, shows the importance of the nation's elections, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler told Newsmax Wednesday.

Reschenthaler's comments on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" came after Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Wednesday she'll vote to confirm Jackson.

"He [Biden] ran on a platform of being a centrist, to have this run to normalcy, and instead of nominating somebody who was center-left, he has this nominee who clearly is liberal, progressive, incredibly steeped in liberal ideology, who will not even define a woman," said Reschenthaler.

He also said that if the Republicans are to hold together, votes to represent states in the Senate should not be divided between the parties.

"If we were to stop splitting, specifically in West Virginia, and we had Patrick Morrisey instead of Joe Manchin, this would not have even been a possibility because we could have blocked this nominee," said Reschenthaler. "This is what you get because had we not have [Kyrsten] Sinema and Manchin, and had two Republicans, Mitch McConnell would be driving this, and we would not have this far-left nominee."

The congressman also discussed Biden's proposed budget and tax hikes, and pointed out that if passed, the bill would "take the corporate income tax rate to a level that's higher than in Communist China."

"All this talk about buying American, bringing our supply chains home, we've got to do that; but we don't do it by putting up these barriers to entry for businesses," he said.

"What we should be doing is reducing taxes. Reducing regulation. We should be having permit reforms as well for the energy sector. Instead, we're doing the exact opposite with this budget.

"We're also having this wealth tax, which I think it's completely illusory. I don't think these billionaires are going to end up paying because they are the Democratic donors at this point, but they can just move to another country. They can find loopholes."

The budget plan also shows that "Biden is not serious about watching out for the American economy," said Reschenthaler. "You'll see more jobs going offshore than you did even in the Obama administration."

Turning to the war in Ukraine, Reschenthaler said he does not trust Russia's promise to scale back military activity in Kyiv.

"How can we trust Russia at all?" he said. "It was Russia that invaded Ukraine. So now they can have this strategic redeployment? I don't believe it for a second."

Instead, Reschenthaler said the United States should be providing Ukraine with everything it's been asking for, and using electronic warfare to set "set up a no-fly zone."

However, Biden is busy talking about regime change in Russia and "actually making the situation worse," the congressman concluded.

