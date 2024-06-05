Sen. Sullivan to Newsmax: US Must Support Taiwan Amid China Tensions

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, emphasized the United States' commitment to supporting Taiwan in the event of Chinese military aggression during an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday.

Sullivan stressed the United States' obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, stating, "The Taiwan Relations Act, which is a really unique piece of legislation passed in 1979, says that the United States shall help Taiwan be able to defend itself, will provide weapons, will provide training. And it says that the United States will continue to have the capacity to help Taiwan defend itself."

Sullivan elaborated on the region's current state of U.S. military readiness, expressing concerns about the Biden administration's inattention to U.S. naval power.

"I am concerned about some of the elements of deterrence, particularly the Biden administration's lack of focus on the U.S. Navy. We're dramatically shrinking our Navy right now. Our military commanders talk sometimes about overmatch in the region, meaning China has a much bigger Navy that's growing bigger by the day. While our Navy is shrinking," he said.

These comments came in light of a recent bipartisan trip by U.S. lawmakers to Taiwan, intended to demonstrate support for the island's democracy. This was the first such delegation since the inauguration of Taiwan's new president, a period marked by large-scale Chinese military exercises, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Sullivan, who also spoke on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," underscored the need for a robust U.S. naval presence in the Taiwan Strait.

"Nobody wants a war in the Taiwan Strait. Certainly, we don't. The Taiwanese don't. If it's launched, it'll be launched by Xi Jinping," he stated.

Sullivan highlighted his intent to push for a more robust naval force in the upcoming defense bill, saying, "I'm going to be very focused on trying to make sure we have a bigger, more lethal Navy, which I think most Americans strongly support."

China's reaction to Taiwan's recent political developments has been aggressive, with two days of large-scale military drills conducted around the island.

The Chinese government labeled these actions as "punishment" for Taiwan's "separatist acts" following the swearing-in of the island's new democratically elected leader, Dr. Lai Ching-te, who urged Beijing to stop its intimidation tactics, according to CNN.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com