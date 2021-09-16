Rep. Stewart to Newsmax: Milley's Actions Show 'Outrageous' Lack of Judgment

Rep. Chris Stewart said Thursday on Newsmax that he trusts neither author Bob Woodward nor Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but as the claims Woodward and Bob Costa make in their upcoming book "Peril" haven't been denied, then they show an "outrageous" lack of judgment on the part of the four-star general.

"There's a reason why there's a civilian chain of command," the Utah Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Otherwise, we just become nothing but a Banana Republic. If every general who has concerns about whatever the issue might be can take foreign policy into their own hands if they can pretend to speak for the president or to speak instead of the president as if the president is not capable, can you imagine the chaos that follows not only internally but international?"

In the book, being released later this month, Woodward and Costa write that Milley called his military counterpart in China twice to assure him that he would warn him of any impending attack, among other claims.

Such actions would cause confusion, said Stewart, adding that there is "zero evidence" that China believed an attack was coming or for Milley to call and say that he had to act as an intermediary because of Trump's state of mind.

"This general should not be serving in this position," said Stewart, adding that he can't wait until Milley testifies before a Senate committee later this month, but he won't be surprised if he doesn't answer questions about the accusations.

"He can't answer these questions and remain in the position he occupies right now," said Stewart. "He has lost the trust, I think, of certainly every Republican and probably a meaningful number of Democrats. There's no way this president should ever trust him again."

