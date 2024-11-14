WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: steven greer | ufos | cover-up | whistleblowers

Steven Greer to Newsmax: End Cover-Up of UFOs

Thursday, 14 November 2024 04:01 PM EST

Steven Greer, a ufologist and founder of the Disclosure Project, told Newsmax Thursday that it is time for more transparency on what the government knows about UFOs.

Greer appeared the day after House Republicans held a hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena, formerly called UFOs.

The House Oversight Committee held the hearing in an effort "to further pull back the curtain on secret UAP research programs conducted by the U.S. government, and undisclosed findings they have yielded."

The hearing will, in part, follow up on information provided by whistleblower David Grusch, who asserted in July 2023 that the Pentagon has been operating a secret crash retrieval program for UAPs, something the Defense Department has denied.

Last year's initial hearing documented at least 400 sightings, many of them by U.S. military pilots, and 11 near collisions. However, the Pentagon released a report in March saying there is "no evidence" of any government investigation that has "confirmed that any sighting of a UAP represented extraterrestrial technology." 

Greer told "Newsline" that he believes the government has been running illegal UFO research dating back to the 1950s, with no oversight from the legislative or executive branch.

"I have provided briefing documents to every president since Mr. [Bill] Clinton, and we are preparing one for the incoming president," Greer said. "This is a huge constitutional crisis that nobody is really talking about."

Greer said he has 760 whistleblowers who have come forward to him about the secret projects being run.

Thursday, 14 November 2024 04:01 PM
