Steve Yates to Newsmax: No Peace If Hamas Reconsitutes Its Forces

Peace and prosperity are not a likely outcome if Hamas reconstitutes any of its elements, so support for Israel must continue for its mission of ending the terrorists' reign, Steven Yates, a senior research fellow for China and national security at the Heritage Foundation, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"I think Israel needs to be given as much support as possible in that mission of ending Hamas," Yates told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "You can't stop the killing if you have a terrorist organization embedded within a civilization there that is volatile and within striking distance to Israel."

The conflict, he added, was "brought on by Iran and its proxies" and by some elements within Israel's sovereignty, and "they have to be stopped."

Yates on Sunday also discussed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's upcoming trip to Guam, the Philippines, and Japan to discuss China and said that he believes the trip is "very important."

"I know our allies in South Korea are a little sore on not being on the list, but really, these places he's going are absolutely vital to any military strategy for deterrence on China," said Yates. "With China having encroached upon the Philippines increasingly in recent years, I think that's an alliance that needs more of this kind of engagement. So I think it's a really important investment."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com